Nightside Report Aug. 19, 2021: Dearborn Heights looking to buy flooded homes for demolition, Michigan schools battle over masks at local level

Dearborn Heights looking to buy flooded homes for demolition
DETROIT – Summer storms brought heavy rain and flooding to Metro Detroit.
Homeowners are at their wit’s end, especially in Dearborn Heights.
Now the city is trying to do something about the homes destroyed by the floods.
Debris and remnants of the summer storms can be seen all over Dearborn Heights. The city is planning to buy 28 flooded homes to demolish them, starting with houses on Currier Street.
Metro Detroit weather: Humidity to stick around for a while
We are still entrenched in a humid air mass, which means the few extra degrees on the thermometer today sure didn’t help. You’d better get used to this stuff, as it’s going to be around for a while.
