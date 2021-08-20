Nightside Report Aug. 19, 2021: Dearborn Heights looking to buy flooded homes for demolition, Michigan schools battle over masks at local level

Dearborn Heights looking to buy flooded homes for demolition

DETROIT – Summer storms brought heavy rain and flooding to Metro Detroit.

Homeowners are at their wit’s end, especially in Dearborn Heights.

Now the city is trying to do something about the homes destroyed by the floods.

Debris and remnants of the summer storms can be seen all over Dearborn Heights. The city is planning to buy 28 flooded homes to demolish them, starting with houses on Currier Street.

Metro Detroit weather: Humidity to stick around for a while

We are still entrenched in a humid air mass, which means the few extra degrees on the thermometer today sure didn’t help. You’d better get used to this stuff, as it’s going to be around for a while.

In absence of state mandate, Michigan schools battle over masks at local level

Michigan is allowing individual school districts and county health departments to make their own policies.

“All I am trying to say is we, as parents, should have a choice,” said Melissa Gordon. “Why are there mandates? Like, if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want your kids to wear one at school, great. If you don’t, that’s fine too.”

