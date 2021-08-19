Nightside Report Aug. 18, 2021: Homeowner takes action after severe weather causes utility pole to lean close to home, Beloved bar owner killed in apparent DUI crash

Severe weather causes DTE utility pole to lean dangerous close to home in Trenton.

DETROIT – Severe weather last week caused a DTE Energy utility pole to lean dangerous close to a home in Trenton.

The homeowner took action to keep the pole from moving as he waited on DTE to respond. He built a support beam to keep the pole in place.

He contacted DTE to report the issue and on Sunday (Aug. 15) crews came out and told him the support he built was in itself a dangerous move, but they understood his concern.

Michigan health chief questioned repeatedly about why state hasn’t issued mask mandate

Michigan’s top doctor was questioned repeatedly Wednesday about why the state hasn’t issued a mask mandate if it could help slow the spread of the COVID delta variant, particularly in schools.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joined the question-and-answer portion of a presentation given by Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the top epidemiologist in the state.

Metro Detroit residents take steps to protect themselves as cases of COVID delta variant increase

Many people are wondering if they let their guard down too soon in the fight against COVID.

Michigan is seeing a rise in cases and health experts are updating guidance. For many the state of the fight against COVID feels like taking a step back.

