Metro Detroit weather: Saturday night showers

DETROIT – Aside from a few early morning sprinkles and scattered light showers, we’ve had a splendid first day of the three-day holiday weekend!

Our Saturday night will be characterized by scattered showers, with overnight lows in the low-to- mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph will shift to the northwest, late.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:02 p.m., and Sunday morning’s sunrise is at 7:03 a.m.

Any lingering clouds behind the cold front first thing Sunday morning will move out, and the day should become mostly sunny and a little breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius), with a west wind developing at 10 to 15 mph, and gusts near or a little above 20 mph in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a scattered shower possible -- perhaps even a rumble of thunder. The good news here is that this rain chance should be restricted to the overnight hours, and not bleed into our Labor Day! Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Labor Day and the week ahead

Partly cloudy on Labor Day -- nice weather for a day off for most, and the evening start of Rosh Hashanah for some! If you are celebrating, I wish you a Happy, Healthy, Sweet New Year! Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday starts mostly sunny (good news for those going to Rosh Hashanah morning services), but a potent cold front approaching will trigger some showers and thunderstorms late in the day into the evening hours -- possibly even some strong storms based upon some upper air forecast model data I’ve seen this afternoon (bad news for those going to Rosh Hashanah family dinners). Highs ahead of the front should surge into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), unless it clouds up earlier than expected. It’ll also become a windy day.

Showers and storms end Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Windy and cool on Wednesday -- a nice taste of fall -- with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius), and a scattered afternoon shower possible over the northern part of the area.

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday, with the long-range models now showing a potential cold front possibly triggering an afternoon thunderstorm. I’m sure this part of the forecast will continue to evolve, so stay tuned as I have low confidence in details this far in advance. Highs, however, should get back into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) ahead of that front.

Then mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

TRACKING THE WEATHER:

