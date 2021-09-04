Nightside Report Sept. 3, 2021: Man facing manslaughter charge after 3-year-old boy shoots, kills himself; Michigan lawmakers seeking change as frustration grows over unemployment system

Roseville man faces manslaughter charge after 3-year-old boy shoots, kills self

DETROIT – A 29-year-old man is facing charges after a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday in Roseville.

According to authorities, it happened in a home on 12 Mile Road, near Senator Street, just east of I-94. Police said the 3-year-old had found a gun under the bed and the gun discharged, striking the child in the head.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

