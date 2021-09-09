Nightside Report Sept. 8, 2021: What inspection records say about fuel leak in Flat Rock, Gospel singer performs in Detroit hospital while waiting for double lung transplant

Here’s what inspection records say about underground fuel tank leak in Flat Rock
DETROIT – Inspectors believe an underground storage tank at the Ford Flat Rock assembly plant is the source of the gas leak.
The leak was discovered on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The company closed the pipe and said it thought the spill was contained to its property. The spill was not contained to the property.
According to the state fire marshal, that tank was last inspected in 2019 and there were no violations found at the time. The tank was scheduled to be inspected again in December.
Flat Rock fuel leak: Homeowners wait for ‘all-clear’ as state investigates Ford assembly plant
Inspectors believe an underground storage tank at the Ford Flat Rock assembly plant is to blame for the gas leak impacting Flat Rock.
EGLE first received a report of gas in the sanitary sewer and began investigating the report on Aug. 31. The next day EGLE performed a walkthrough of the Ford facility but the leak went unnoticed.
