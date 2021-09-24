Cloudy icon
52º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 23, 2021

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live
Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 23, 2021
Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 23, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Adoption fees waived as Detroit Animal Care and Control desperately needs dogs adopted

The shelter has space for 84 and is currently housing 150 dogs. Every single cage is being used right now.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email