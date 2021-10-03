Nightside Report Oct. 2, 2021: FBI locates suspect in University of Michigan shooting threat, Wolverines remain undefeated, wet weather and cooler temperatures move in

FBI identifies, locates suspect believed responsible for University of Michigan shooting threat

DETROIT – The FBI identified and interviewed a person suspected of posting a threat directed at women on the University of Michigan campus.

The threat caught the attention of Michigan State Police and campus authorities Saturday afternoon. The threat alleged someone is planning to shoot every woman they see Monday.

Metro Detroit weather: Wet weather moving in Saturday evening

The first batch of rain continues to migrate through Detroit and Southeast Michigan Saturday evening. Temperatures fall from the 70s to the 60s as showers fall. Use caution on freshly wet surfaces. Grab your ponchos before going to this evening’s MSU football game in East Lansing.

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

