Nightside Report Oct. 8, 2021: Apology letter to family reveals autopsy mistakes, promises of change at Wayne County morgue; Man charged with assault after beating employer twice his age over paycheck

Mistakes in the Wayne County morgue: Never-before-seen apology letter to family after man’s body left decomposing for 22 days

DETROIT – The Local 4 Defenders have been talking to families upset about how their loved ones have been treated at the Wayne County morgue.

The Javizians are one of those families. They came forward with their story after seeing the others.

“I told him we have to call. He said he was hesitant. And then after the second story and you said more about it, I said, ‘Garry.’ And he said ‘Yeah, we need to call.’ I said yes we need to do this!” said Patti Javizian.

With that phone call came a new twist to this saga including a never-before-seen apology letter from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office as well as the story of Gregory Javizian and what happened to his body inside the county morgue.

