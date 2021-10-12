Nightside Report Oct. 11, 2021: Four arrested after robbing teen in Sterling Heights, running across freeway; Large search underway for Lenawee County woman missing since April

4 arrested after robbing teen in Sterling Heights, running across Warren freeway, police say
DETROIT – Four people have been arrested after they robbed a teenager at gunpoint outside of a Walmart store in Sterling Heights, fled into Warren and ran across a freeway with officers in pursuit, authorities said.
Sterling Heights police said a teenager was selling high-end clothing at 2:50 p.m. Monday (Oct. 11) outside the Walmart at Van Dyke Avenue and 14 Mile Road. He met up with four people to sell them clothes, but they robbed him at gunpoint -- taking a credit card, cellphone and money -- and fled into Warren, police said.
Authorities passed information about the robbery to nearby departments, and Warren police spotted a vehicle that matched the description heading south on Ryan Road. A chase ensued, and the vehicle crashed along the fence overlooking I-696 in the area of 11 Mile and Dequindre roads, according to officials.
The latest: Michigan reports 9,137 new COVID cases, 36 deaths -- average of 3,046 cases per day
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Warm temperatures, then several shower chances throughout week
It felt like summer if you stepped outside early Monday morning, and it sure felt like summer in the afternoon when the temperature hit 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Even if it didn’t hit 80 where you were, it was close enough for government work. What a day.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Authorities from multiple departments are conducting a large search at the property of a Lenawee County woman who disappeared in April. Click here to read more.
- David Jones, 57, is facing criminal charges including attempted murder after allegedly trying to hit deputies with a vehicle believed to have been driven while the pastor was under the influence. Click here to read more.
- On Monday, the Local 4 Defenders spoke with the outraged Metro Detroit father of a little girl who was struck by a vehicle. Click here to read more.
- The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is extending an open invitation to the person who intentionally damaged one of the doors of the mosque in Rochester Hills. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Increase in domestic violence cases throughout Metro Detroit possible as winter season draws near
Domestic violence has intensified since the pandemic started and with the winter months right around the corner experts fear the situation could get even worse.
With COVID and flu season people might stay at home more than in past winters, but the question is what does that mean when home isn’t safe for everyone?