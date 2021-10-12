Nightside Report Oct. 11, 2021: Four arrested after robbing teen in Sterling Heights, running across freeway; Large search underway for Lenawee County woman missing since April

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2021, crash in Warren involving four people connected to a Sterling Heights robbery.

4 arrested after robbing teen in Sterling Heights, running across Warren freeway, police say

DETROIT – Four people have been arrested after they robbed a teenager at gunpoint outside of a Walmart store in Sterling Heights, fled into Warren and ran across a freeway with officers in pursuit, authorities said.

Sterling Heights police said a teenager was selling high-end clothing at 2:50 p.m. Monday (Oct. 11) outside the Walmart at Van Dyke Avenue and 14 Mile Road. He met up with four people to sell them clothes, but they robbed him at gunpoint -- taking a credit card, cellphone and money -- and fled into Warren, police said.

Authorities passed information about the robbery to nearby departments, and Warren police spotted a vehicle that matched the description heading south on Ryan Road. A chase ensued, and the vehicle crashed along the fence overlooking I-696 in the area of 11 Mile and Dequindre roads, according to officials.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm temperatures, then several shower chances throughout week

It felt like summer if you stepped outside early Monday morning, and it sure felt like summer in the afternoon when the temperature hit 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Even if it didn’t hit 80 where you were, it was close enough for government work. What a day.

Increase in domestic violence cases throughout Metro Detroit possible as winter season draws near

Domestic violence has intensified since the pandemic started and with the winter months right around the corner experts fear the situation could get even worse.

With COVID and flu season people might stay at home more than in past winters, but the question is what does that mean when home isn’t safe for everyone?

