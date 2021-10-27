Nightside Report Oct. 26, 2021: Man tried to kidnap child inside grocery store, video shows moment woman took 80-year-old’s purse

Man tried to kidnap, threatened to sexually assault 12-year-old girl inside Novi grocery store, police say

DETROIT – A man from Dearborn is facing multiple charges after police said he tried to kidnap and sexually assault a 12-year-old inside a Novi grocery store.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) at a Kroger store in Novi on Grand River Avenue and Beck Road.

Novi police Lieutenant Jason Meier said he was shocked by the attempted kidnapping. Police said a mother, father, and their two daughters were shopping at the store when the incident happened.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy skies ahead of rain chances later this week

What a treat: Clouds eroded across the western and southern parts of Southeast Michigan, giving some of us beautiful blue skies Tuesday. However, moisture off of Lake Huron has contributed to more cloud cover in the Thumb down into the eastern part of the Metro area, so it hasn’t been as pretty there.

Michigan Medicine has promised that changes will come to the Wayne County Morgue. The promise comes after a series of reports by the Local 4 Defenders.

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children on Tuesday.

Burglars broke into a Troy business by creating a three-foot by three-by hole in a cinder block wall and made off with 30,000 cellphones, police said.

A former treasurer for Hazel Park has been charged with using two resident property tax checks to pay for her own personal expenses, officials said.

Video shows exact moment woman took 80-year-old Kroger shopper’s purse in Oakland County

Surveillance cameras at an Oakland County Kroger captured every moment as a woman noticed an 80-year-old shopper’s purse left unattended, snatched it up and took it into the bathroom, police said.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) at the Kroger store on Sashabaw Road in Independence Township, according to Oakland County deputies.

