Nightside Report Oct. 27, 2021: Committee to review graphic novel in high school library, 2 DPD officials charged in bribery scheme

Committee to review graphic novel in Troy Athens High School library after parent complains

DETROIT – The Troy school board is set to decide if it will remove a graphic memoir from the Troy Athens High School library or let the book stay.

A parent complained about “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Alison Bechdel and said he considers an image inside the graphic novel to be pornographic.

The graphic novel is not part of any mandatory curriculum and does have a graphic content warning label. It was in the library because it was part of an AP seminar in 2015. It has been checked out three times in the last six years.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves in at end of workweek

As expected, clouds moved in from the east overnight, thanks to that massive nor’easter on the east coast throwing moisture back our way. Some of us even had some drizzle Wednesday, which, combined with underachieving temperatures only near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), made for an underwhelming weather day.

A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus.

President Joe Biden is urging Democrats to wrap up talks and bring the social services and climate change bill "over the finish line" before he departs Thursday for global summits overseas.

It started years ago in Flint, then Benton Harbor and now cities like Manchester, Wayne and Hamtramck have all reported elevated lead levels in recent weeks.

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday finalized stronger warnings for breast implants.

Supervisor of Detroit police integrity unit one of two DPD officials charged in bribery scheme

A supervisor of the Detroit Police Department’s integrity unit, Lt. John F. Kennedy, is one of two DPD officials who were charged Wednesday in connection with a bribery scheme.

Officials said Kennedy, 56, of Rochester Hills, was serving as the supervisor in command of the department’s integrity unit when he conspired with Officer Daniel S. Vickers, 54, of Livonia, to commit bribery. He held the position from 2017 to March 2018 at the Seventh Precinct.

