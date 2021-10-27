Driver accused of being drunk, speeding when he killed man in on I-94 in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A driver is accused of being drunk and speeding at the time he crashed into a vehicle parked on I-94 in Detroit, killing the man inside, according to authorities.

Officials said the crash happened at 4:43 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) on westbound I-94 near M-10.

Michigan State Police said Anthony Dwayne Magee, 43, of Franklin, was speeding and driving drunk when he crashed into a parked vehicle occupied by Connor Clancy, 22, of St. Clair Shores.

When troopers got to crash scene, they said Clancy was trapped inside his vehicle. Medical officials arrived and pronounced him dead from his injuries.

Magee was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Magee is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of reckless driving causing death.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.