Nightside Report Nov. 11, 2021: What you need to understand about Michigan’s COVID breakthrough rate; The untold story of a hero who gave his life for others

DETROIT – Thomas McIlvane fired about 100 shots inside the Royal Oak Post Office on Nov. 14, 1991.

He meticulously moved from office to office looking for managers and union reps. He sought vengeance on those he thought were out to get him. One of the managers he shot and killed that day is remembered for his heroic actions.

The hit-and-run death of a 6-year-old girl has exposed a speeding problem in a Dearborn neighborhood.

The Local 4 Defenders tracked dangerous drivers as they sped through side streets and drove through stop signs.

Residents living in the area said they’ve called police and begged drivers to slow down in the neighborhood.

Michigan is nearing its original goal of getting 70% of residents 16 and older vaccinated against COVID -- but case counts are still climbing across the state.

Does that mean the vaccines aren’t living up to their expectation? Dr. Frank McGeorge has a look at Michigan’s current breakthrough rate.

Vaccines aren’t perfect and even vaccinated people do become infected. But that does not mean the vaccines aren’t still having an important effect.

Staffing shortages in emergency medical services fields are leaving EMS rigs in Detroit idle.

At normal staffing levels, the department has 25 EMS rigs ready to respond to emergency calls. Recently, at one point, that number was down to 10 rigs for a few hours one day. That can potentially impact response time.

It’s been nearly two years since toxic green ooze was first spotted along I-696 and the work to clean it all up is far from over. Crews were back in Madison Heights on Thursday to deal with a new issue.

Sources said crews were gathering information and coming up with a demolition plan. The plan will be presented to the City of Madison Heights with a cost estimate for the demolition.

