64º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

50-year-old man in critical condition after shots fired on Detroit’s west side

Police say shots fired after 2 people approached victim

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Shooting, Detroit Crime, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit Poilce, 8 Mile Road, Kentfield Street, Detroit's West Side
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after two people approached him and shots were fired, Detroit police said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 11) in the area of 8 Mile Road and Kentfield Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Officials said the 50-year-old man was sitting in a black Dodge Caravan with someone else when the shots were fired. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by medical officials.

Police said he is currently in critical condition.

Both suspects fled the scene, authorities said. No descriptions have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email