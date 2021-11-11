50-year-old man in critical condition after shots fired on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after two people approached him and shots were fired, Detroit police said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 11) in the area of 8 Mile Road and Kentfield Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Officials said the 50-year-old man was sitting in a black Dodge Caravan with someone else when the shots were fired. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by medical officials.

Police said he is currently in critical condition.

Both suspects fled the scene, authorities said. No descriptions have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.