Nightside Report Nov. 17, 2021: Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now? Woman charged after man, 2 dogs killed while walking along side of road

DETROIT – Michigan’s fourth wave has reached a new height. Our 7-day moving new case average is now 7,353 -- the highest we’ve recorded for the entire pandemic. But why? Why is Michigan experiencing this large and extended surge now?

Experts believe there are many potential factors at play. One major factor is clearly the impact of cases rising in school age children. The highest case rate is now in children ages 10-19. That age group makes up 12.7% of Michigan’s population, but accounts for 17.3% of the state’s new COVID cases in the last 28 days.

A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man and the two dogs he was walking in Lapeer County, officials said.

The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. July 20 along Hunters Creek Road, west of Five Lakes Road in Metamora, Michigan, according to authorities.

Lapeer County deputies said a man and two dogs had been struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking east along the edge of the south shoulder of the roadway.

A Michigan man has been convicted of premeditated murder after his late wife’s breast milk helped prove that he laced her cereal with a lethal dose of heroin, officials said.

Jason Harris, 47, of Davison, was found guilty Wednesday (Nov. 17) of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The jury verdict was returned in the murder case of his wife, Christina Ann Thompson Harris, 36, from September 2014.

Students were joined by teachers for a walkout in protest of a lack of COVID precautions at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School at noon Wednesday in Detroit.

Roughly 200 students participated in a demonstration to voice their concerns about COVID within the school.

“Too many people are catching COVID and they’re not even closing it,” a student said.

Police said in 2020 the department saw more than twice as many illegal guns in Detroit as they did in 2019.

This year, officials are on pace to see more than 7,000 illegal firearms. That’s 23 illegal guns a day.

More than 4,000 illegal guns were confiscated in 2019. That number jumped to more than 7,000 in 2020.

