Woman charged after man, 2 dogs killed while walking along side of road in Lapeer County

METAMORA, Mich. – A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man and the two dogs he was walking in Lapeer County, officials said.

The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. July 20 along Hunters Creek Road, west of Five Lakes Road in Metamora, Michigan, according to authorities.

Lapeer County deputies said a man and two dogs had been struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking east along the edge of the south shoulder of the roadway.

The 59-year-old Metamora man was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer, where he died from his injuries shortly after 8 a.m., authorities said. Both dogs, a poodle and a pit bull, were dead when police arrived at the scene, they said.

Debris at the scene suggested the vehicle that struck the man might have been a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu, officials said. That information was shared with nearby departments, and deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they had received a call at 7:24 a.m. about a similar vehicle driving erratically on Rochester Road near Leonard.

Oakland County deputies intercepted that vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Megan Robbins, 28, of Columbiaville, according to authorities.

Robbins, the only person inside the car, was established as a person of interest in the hit-and-run, officials said.

The Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office has now authorized a charge of failure to stop at the scene resulting in death. Robbins was arrested Wednesday at her workplace in Burton, according to police.

She was taken to the Lapeer County Court Complex for arraignment. Bond was set at $10,000 cash, and Robbins remains at the Lapeer County Jail, authorities said.

Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 29.