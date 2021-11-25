Nightside Report Nov. 24, 2021: Michigan granted additional staffing for hospitals in need, man charged in deadly stabbing of longtime Detroit DJ John O’Leary

DETROIT – The sharp rise in COVID cases has some hospitals in Michigan at their breaking points and now the Department of Defense is stepping in to help at the state’s request.

Forty four registered nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists will be deployed and split between Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

The CDC is reminding you ahead of Thanksgiving -- don’t wash your turkey. You grandmother was wrong to teach you this. We’re sorry.

Turkey and its juice can be contaminated with germs that can make you and your family sick. For example, turkey can contain Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, and other germs.

A St. Clair Shores man is accused of being drunk when he was involved in a Harper Woods crash that killed one person and injured two others, officials said.

The Sept. 21 crash involved three vehicles and left one person dead and two others seriously injured, according to authorities.

David William Gaval III, 36, of St. Clair Shores, has been charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and operating while intoxicated, officials said.

A Highland Park man is charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of John O’Leary.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Sean William Lamoureux, 38, is charged with one count of open murder and one count of larceny in a building.

Prosecutors say Lamoureux lived with O’Leary in Highland Park. He is accused of using a sharp object to fatally attack O’Leary on Nov. 21 at the residence.

The 95th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit will step off Thursday morning with beefed up security in place along the route.

Major intersections along Woodward Avenue will see heavier police protection following the deaths of six people and injuries to more than 60 others when an SUV plowed into marchers and spectators during a weekend parade in Wisconsin.

