Travelers going through Detroit Metro Airport can get a COVID vaccine

This year is different than even last year.

DETROIT – Health experts are concerned over the possibility of a disastrous COVID spike after Thanksgiving.

Many people who stayed home last year are making the trip to see family this time around. For some, the biggest influence was the vaccine.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is busy once again, a stark contrast to Thanksgiving in 2020.

Wayne and Jen Penn are from Michigan, but now live in New Hampshire. They remember staying home for Thanksgiving last year.

“Having family members that were on the elderly side and at risk. We wouldn’t want to jeopardize their health and really turn a joyous occasion into one that could potentially be tragic,” Wayne Penn said.

The couple made the trip to gather with their family now that they’re vaccinated.

Travelers and people who work at the airport who aren’t vaccinated can get any of the three vaccines or a booster shot at either terminal, near baggage claim.

“I saw that (the vaccine clinic) when we came in and I was like, ‘Do I have to be a Michigan resident?’” Jenn Penn said.

She’s not the only one who wondered. Erica Jackson works at the vaccine clinic and said the convenience comes as a surprise to people flying in from out of state or a different country.

“Three weeks of a wait for that where they are originally from and they can get it right here on the spot. And they’ll get it right here because they don’t want to wait,” Jackson said.

While giving vaccines out beside baggage claim isn’t typical, the demand is there.

“Yesterday was a very busy day for us and we did get a lot of congestion. I think with the holiday being tomorrow, it kind of slowed down because they don’t want to feel symptoms on Thanksgiving. They want to eat,” Jackson said.

The goal is for a safer holiday season and beyond.

“This gets us out of this pandemic and it is awesome that they provide the service right here,” Wayne Penn said.

The vaccine clinic at North Terminal baggage claim is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The McNamara Terminal (international baggage claim) clinic is open as follows:

Tuesdays, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

