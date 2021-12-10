Nightside Report Dec. 9, 2021: Plymouth-Canton schools closed Friday after threat investigation, how 2 women helped solve sister’s murder

DETROIT – All three Plymouth-Canton high schools were under lockdown Thursday while police investigated a possible threat, according to district officials.

Dismissals were underway at 6 p.m. as police worked to ensure the school was clear. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to assist police after a report of a person with a gun, deputies said.

Nobody has been taken into custody at this time. A gun was not recovered.

A Michigan man will be sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of premeditated murder after his late wife’s breast milk helped prove that he laced her cereal with a lethal dose of heroin, according to officials.

Jason Harris, 47, of Davison, was found guilty on Nov. 17 of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction. He and his family later left the courthouse without comment.

An attorney representing two sisters present for and injured in the Oxford High School shooting believes that school staff and administrators could have prevented the fatal shooting, but failed to do so.

During an impassioned speech Thursday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger explained his reasoning behind introducing a federal civil lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District and several school employees for their alleged role in the Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and seven people hurt.

Michigan health officials have identified the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Kent County.

This case of COVID was originally detected Dec. 3, and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday through genetic sequencing that it was the omicron variant.

