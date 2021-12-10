Students dismissed after lockdown at Plymouth-Canton high schools for threat investigation; Schools closed Friday

All three Plymouth-Canton high schools are on lockdown while police investigate a possible threat, district officials said.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – All three Plymouth-Canton high schools were under lockdown Thursday while police investigated a possible threat, according to district officials.

Dismissals were underway at 6 p.m. as police worked to ensure the school was clear. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to assist police after a report of a person with a gun, deputies said.

Nobody has been taken into custody at this time. A gun was not recovered.

Students were released from school under the supervision of police.

Officers from Canton, Plymouth and Plymouth Township were called to the campus to investigate the threat, according to authorities. The campus serves 6,200 students, according to the district.

All schools and programs will be closed Friday.

"All P-CCS schools and programs will be closed tomorrow (Friday, December 10). We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we will follow up with more detailed information later this evening concerning the situation that occurred today at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park. Student safety and well-being remains the number one priority of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. Thank you for your continued support.” Plymouth-Canton school district

Here’s the full message sent from the district to parents and guardians:

Ad

“All three high schools at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park are in a lockdown at this time. Police and security staff are investigating a potential threat and we will communicate with you as soon as we have more information. Please do not go to the P-CEP campus, as no vehicles will be allowed to enter.”

Police have investigated hundreds of school threats over the past nine days following a shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured at Oxford High School.

“If you’re making threats, we’re going to find you,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said last week. “It is ridiculous you’re inflaming the fears and passion of parents, teachers and the community in the midst of a real tragedy.”

Ad

All three Plymouth-Canton high schools are on lockdown while police investigate a possible threat, district officials said.

Police investigating a possible threat at the campus of Plymouth-Canton high schools on Dec. 9, 2021. (WDIV)