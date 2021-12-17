Nightside Report Dec. 16, 2021: COVID cases put incredible burden on hospitals, bones ID’d as those of U-M student whose plane crashed

DETROIT – The coronavirus is still topping the list of illnesses being seen at Metro Detroit hospitals and doctors offices.

Hospitals are being slammed by COVID patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated. That includes many patients who are very sick with COVID pneumonia or dangerously low oxygen levels.

Getting vaccinated or boosted will reduce not only your risk of catching COVID, but also the incredible burden on hospitals. Other illnesses, including the flu, are also rising this week.

Learn more here.

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday.

The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with that risk and also appear more effective, said advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ad

Read the report here.

Neighbors said a 69-year-old who was shot and killed while sitting on his couch was not the target of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 16) in the 5300 block of Courville Street on Detroit’s east side, officials said.

Learn more here.

Human bones found in central Michigan are those of a pilot who apparently leapt from his plane in mid-flight, authorities said Thursday.

The bones discovered Sept. 9, 2018, in Chapin Township have been positively identified as those of 27-year-old Xin Rong, a University of Michigan doctoral student who disappeared while flying a rented Cessna on March 15, 2017, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Ad

Read more here.

A group on Thursday dropped plans to circulate petitions for a 2022 ballot drive to award Michigan’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states join the pact, saying they will instead target the 2024 ballot.

The initiative, which was launched in September, had drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers and the state GOP despite one of organizers being a former leader of the Michigan Republican Party. The other organizer is Mark Brewer, ex-chairman of the state Democratic Party.

View the full report here.

Ad

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines