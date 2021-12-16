Man fires shots at two people during armed robbery in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man fired shots at two different people during an armed robbery inside a Dearborn business, police said.

The robbery happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 15) at a business in the 7500 block of Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said a man wearing a surgical mask and all black clothing walked into the store and fired one shot at someone. He stole several items from the store before leaving, according to police.

Authorities said the man fired a shot at a different person on his way out.

Nobody was injured during the incident, officials said.

“This is a heinous crime that is totally unacceptable,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “We are thankful that no one was injured and we will dedicate all of our resources to identifying the person involved and bringing him to justice.”

Anyone with Information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.