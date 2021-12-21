Nightside Report Dec. 20, 2021:‘What we’re seeing is horrific’: Henry Ford Health workers share experiences as COVID surges; Omicron sweeps across nation

DETROIT – For nearly two years, health care workers have been giving so much in the battle against COVID.

As coronavirus cases surge, people travel and get together for the holidays, Henry Ford Health System asked their frontline workers what they wanted the community to know.

In a video message, several frontline workers share what they have experienced and how they feel going into the 21st month of helping survive COVID.

The Procter & Gamble Company is recalling aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from several brand names due to the presence of benzene.

Those names include Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss and were produced in the United States. They are also recalling products from Old Spice and Hair Food.

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

Police have determined that a woman who was shot and killed by Detroit officers this weekend for pointing and waving a gun at gas station customers and employees was armed with an airsoft pistol, according to the chief.

The incident began at 5:57 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 19) at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Hayes Street and 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Experts estimate that around 109 million Americans will travel for the holidays this week -- most of those travelers will do so by car.

This is expected as COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan and across the country. The Canadian government is reinstating testing requirements for vaccinated travelers returning to the country after short foreign trips.

