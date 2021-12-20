Macomb County woman killed by driver who fled police in stolen pickup truck, officials say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A Macomb County woman was struck and killed by a driver who fled police at a high speed in a stolen pickup truck, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said a stolen pickup truck was seen at 1:25 p.m. Monday (Dec. 20) in Mount Clemens. When officers tried to take the driver into custody, he fled at a high speed, striking at least one undercover deputy’s vehicle, police said.

Minutes later, authorities received a call about a crash in the intersection of Cass Avenue and South Rose Street, they said.

A 58-year-old Harrison Township woman was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

Police said they took a 41-year-old man into custody after he fled the crash scene. He is being held at the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

Ad

Officials continue to investigate.