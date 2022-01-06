Nightside Report Jan. 5, 2022: Amazon driver carjacked in Detroit, chief medical officer shares insight as COVID omicron variant surges

DETROIT – An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in Detroit while there were about 110 packages inside the van, police said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Renfrew Road in Northwest Detroit, according to authorities.

Michigan reported the highest daily COVID case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

The state said there were 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- a record average of 13,673 cases over the past two days.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said they have flagged 10,000 recent claims for fraud. Why is there such a dramatic increase this time of year?

Unemployment scammers made their move in a big way during the holiday season. Thousands of people across Michigan have been impacted.

Washtenaw Community College is delaying the start of its winter semester classes due to COVID-19.

Officials said winter classes at the college will begin Jan. 18 -- eight days later than scheduled -- because of high COVID transmission within the community.

The CDC is still struggling to clarify its change in the recommended isolation period for people who test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic.

Dr. Frank McGeorge said in an effort to return more essential workers to the workplace faster, the CDC has created a lot of unnecessary confusion.

