Amazon delivery driver carjacked in Detroit with 110 packages inside van

DETROIT – An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in Detroit while there were about 110 packages inside the van, police said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Renfrew Road in Northwest Detroit, according to authorities.

A person wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and a black ski mask pulled up to the scene in a blue Ford Escape, police said. That person got out and approached a white 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500 van that was being used to deliver packages, according to officials.

Police said the person wearing the ski mask got into the van and demanded the owner’s keys. The owner handed them over, and the person in the ski mask drove away, following the Escape, authorities said.

The stolen van has a Florida license plate QEGD10.

Ad

Officials said there were about 110 packages inside the delivery vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for the carjacking. Anyone who recognizes them or has information about this incident is asked to call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.