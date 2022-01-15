Nightside Report Jan. 14, 2022: Will the booster vaccine make me test positive for COVID?; Search for Brendan Santo nears 3 months

Will the booster vaccine make me test positive for COVID? When can you get vaccinated after receiving monoclonal antibodies?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Read more here.

It’s been nearly three months since Brendan Santo was last seen at Michigan State University, but there’s still no sign of the missing Rochester Hills student.

Santo, 18, disappeared just before Halloween, during the busy weekend of the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game in East Lansing. Investigators said they’re still doing everything they can to find him.

Ad

View the full report here.

Port Huron Area School District trained every staffer it could on Active Assailant Response Training.

There are scenarios no one wants to think about, but almost everyone in our region is; what happens if someone gets into a school and deliberately tries to harm anyone they can?

Learn more here.

A Ferris State University professor is facing discipline over a video he posted on YouTube for his students.

Ad

The video is laced with profanity and rants against his bosses and the students themselves. The barrage of unrelenting profanity was recorded and shared by 74-year-old professor Barry Mehler.

Read the report here.

Dearborn police said criminals are attaching a small Apple tracker to people’s vehicles in order to monitor them for stalking or auto theft.

Officials said Apple AirTags -- quarter-sized GPS tracking devices designed to help people locate their wallets, car keys and other personal items -- are being used to illegally track people and vehicles.

Learn more here.

Ad

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines