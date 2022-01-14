Dearborn police warn of people sticking small Apple trackers to cars for stalking, auto theft

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police said criminals are attaching a small Apple tracker to people’s vehicles in order to monitor them for stalking or auto theft.

Officials said Apple AirTags -- quarter-sized GPS tracking devices designed to help people locate their wallets, car keys and other personal items -- are being used to illegally track people and vehicles.

Dearborn police Sgt. James Isaacs said AirTags have been found behind license plates, between and underneath car seats, and inside personal items, such as purses.

Criminals use the AirTags to track vehicles and individuals as targets of potential theft, larceny and stalking, according to authorities.

Police said Dodge Chargers are often targeted for such tracking.

In Michigan, it’s illegal for a citizen to track anyone with a GPS device without their knowledge, officials said.

Apple AirTags connect to a bluetooth signal on iPhones, so anyone with an iPhone should receive an alert if they are being tracked. Android users have to download the Apple Tracker Detect app and manually scan the surrounding area to receive the notification, authorities said.

If you are alerted that an AirTag is in your vicinity or you think someone might be following you, call 911 and be prepared to provide the serial number in the phone alert, officials said.

Anyone with information about this type of activity in Dearborn is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 313-943-3030.