Nightside Report Jan. 18, 2022: Police believe remains found in Detroit home belong to missing mother of 4, researchers find virus hinders cells from generating energy

Police believe remains found in Detroit home belong to missing mother of 4

DETROIT – Human remains were found inside a home on Detroit’s west side and they’re believed to belong to a missing mother of four.

Police raided a home on Vaughan Street, not far from the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, doctors are also seeing more patients struggling with a wide range of symptoms several months after contracting the virus.

The symptoms can range from a racing heart rate to extreme fatigue and even cognitive issues. There is a new effort underway to find the cause of the post-COVID symptoms.

Astronomers are saying that this is one case where you should absolutely look up. Face south in the night sky with some pretty strong binoculars or the telescope you got for Christmas.

You should be able to see a phenomenon, a giant asteroid as it skirts between the earth and the sun in what NASA calls a potentially hazardous asteroid. But that’s because it comes razor close to the planet by 1.2 million miles.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce information about his plan to send high-quality masks to Americans for free.

That expectation comes as the CDC updated its mask requirements, saying Americans should wear the most protective mask or respirator they can find. In some cases, finding a genuine respirator can feel like a gamble.

Following an eleventh-hour plea from the airline industry that warned of a catastrophic aviation crisis, Verizon and AT&T are delaying Wednesday’s 5G rollout near certain airports.

The temporary holdup is to address the overlapping of air-safety distress frequencies that may interfere with pilots.

