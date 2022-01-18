Police believe remains found in Detroit home belong to missing mother of 4

Gwen Parks has been doing everything she can to find her loved one, 33-year-old Latima Warren, a young mother of four, including a newborn, since Warren went missing on Dec. 22. Late Monday, Parks got Detroit Police to serve a search warrant at Warren's home on Vaughan Street on Detroit's west side after she discovered Warren's clothing, baby formula dumped in the back yard, and a patch of dirt that had been dug up.

DETROIT – Human remains were found inside a home on Detroit’s west side and they’re believed to belong to a missing mother of four.

Police raided a home on Vaughan Street, not far from the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.

“I am the only person that’s been on this case,” Gwen Parks said.

Parks said she has been doing everything she can to find her loved one, Latima Warren, 33, a young mother of four including a newborn. Warren has been missing since Dec. 22.

Late Monday, Parks got Detroit police to serve a search warrant at Warren’s home on Vaughan Street on the city’s west side after she discovered Latima Warren’s clothing, baby formula dumped in the backyard and a patch of dirt that had been dug up.

Ad

Sources confirm to Local 4 that police found several bags of human remains within the home.

“The body right now is still in the morgue and they haven’t finished identifying it yet. They want me to come down and release a statement,” Parks said.

Police said Warren’s 44-year-old boyfriend and their newborn baby was inside the home. The boyfriend is in police custody and the baby is safe.

Parks said the only person who would listen to her as she searched was community activist Malik Shabazz, who was with her Monday when they saw someone had been digging in Warren’s backyard.

“I said, ‘Either she is in there or he is getting ready to put her in there,’” Shabazz said.

Read: More local crime coverage