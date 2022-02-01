Multiple snow days likely in SE Michigan this week: How to track school closings

Cristina Lucero's hands are covered in snow while building a snowman Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Snow days -- or virtual days -- are highly likely this week, perhaps even for multiple days, with a big snowstorm on the horizon in Southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday and Thursday for all of Metro Detroit. This will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as a big winter storm takes aim at Metro Detroit midweek.

Snow totals over the two days could top more than 16 inches of snow in some areas. Which means school closings are likely Wednesday thru Friday.

