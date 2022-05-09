Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne, 31, killed in Florida shooting, police say

The shooting happened at 1:37 a.m. Monday (May 9) in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive in Orlando, Florida, according to authorities. Police said Payne was shot and killed by Lawrence Dority, 29, who stayed at the scene and was taken into custody by Orange County deputies.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne, 31, was killed overnight in a Florida shooting, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:37 a.m. Monday (May 9) in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive in Orlando, Florida, according to authorities.

Police said Payne was shot and killed by Lawrence Dority, 29, who stayed at the scene and was taken into custody by Orange County deputies.

Payne was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued, and Dority was taken to the Orange County Jail, officials said.

No additional information about the shooting has been revealed.

Basketball career

Payne was an All-Big Ten Second Team honoree each of his final two seasons with the Spartans. From 2010-2014, he 1,232 points to go along with 735 rebounds, 141 blocks, and 85 assists. He shot over 40% from the 3-point line in his college career, and 52.6% from the floor overall.

Ad

“I’m in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne’s death,” Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo said. “Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones.”

As a senior, Payne averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. He led the Spartans to a 29-9 record, a Big Ten Tournament title, and an Elite Eight appearance.

Payne was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He appeared in just three games for the Hawks before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His final stop came with the Orlando Magic during the 2017-2018 season.

Overall, Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging 4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Cookie and I are heartbroken to hear that former Spartan Adreian Payne has passed away. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and Spartan Nation! Adreian will be sorely missed. 🙏🏾💔 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 9, 2022

Off the court

Throughout his career, Payne was known for his close relationship with Lacey Holsworth, a young cancer patient at St. Johns Hospital in Michigan. Everyone who followed college basketball knew about Payne and Lacey.

Ad

The two met when Payne visited her at the hospital during his Michigan State career, and the two formed a friendship that included spending time together and cheering each other on.

Through her friendship with Payne, Lacey’s family attended the Dick Vitale Gala to help benefit cancer research for children. Vitale -- who also battled cancer this winter and recently announced he’s cancer-free -- spent time with Lacey and her parents before Payne’s final game at the Breslin Center.

“It’s great to see a love affair in a situation like that where there’s such love, respect, and admiration,” Vitale said.

More from Tom Izzo

Here’s the full statement from Izzo: