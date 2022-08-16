78º

News

Dodge announces ‘last call’ for Charger, Challenger models

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Dodge, Automotive, Business, Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Stellantis
This Jan. 24, 2021 photo shows a long line of used Challengers at a Dodge dealership in Littleton, Colo. In 2021, high demand and low supply have driven up used vehicle prices so much that many are now selling for more than their original sticker price when they were new. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Dodge era of Chargers and Challengers is coming to an abrupt end.

Dodge announced the coming end of production on the two muscle cars “in their current form,” with plans to release the look of their final 2023 models, which will include a commemorative “Last Call” underhood plaque.

Since the modern-day Charger was launched in 2005, the Brampton (Ontario, Canada) Assembly Plant has built 3 million Dodge vehicles, according to Stellantis.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “At Dodge, we never lift, and the brand will mark the last of our iconic Charger and Challenger nameplates in their current form in the same way that got us here, with a passion both for our products and our enthusiasts that drives us to create as much uniqueness in the muscle car community and marketplace as possible.”

Read more on the announcement here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram