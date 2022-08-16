Dodge announces ‘last call’ for Charger, Challenger models

This Jan. 24, 2021 photo shows a long line of used Challengers at a Dodge dealership in Littleton, Colo. In 2021, high demand and low supply have driven up used vehicle prices so much that many are now selling for more than their original sticker price when they were new. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Dodge era of Chargers and Challengers is coming to an abrupt end.

Dodge announced the coming end of production on the two muscle cars “in their current form,” with plans to release the look of their final 2023 models, which will include a commemorative “Last Call” underhood plaque.

Since the modern-day Charger was launched in 2005, the Brampton (Ontario, Canada) Assembly Plant has built 3 million Dodge vehicles, according to Stellantis.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “At Dodge, we never lift, and the brand will mark the last of our iconic Charger and Challenger nameplates in their current form in the same way that got us here, with a passion both for our products and our enthusiasts that drives us to create as much uniqueness in the muscle car community and marketplace as possible.”

