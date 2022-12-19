Woman in stolen car tailgates, purposely brake checks Michigan State Police trooper, causing crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman in a stolen car was arrested after she purposely tailgated and brake checked a Michigan State Police trooper in a patrol vehicle, causing a crash and a chase.

A trooper from the Monroe post in a fully marked patrol vehicle first encountered the other driver at 7:32 p.m. Friday (Dec. 16). He was heading west on M-50 near Downing Highway in Ridgeway Township.

Officials said a 34-year-old woman began tailgating the trooper and then drove up along side of him. The trooper said he slowed down to check if the driver was experiencing an emergency.

The woman abruptly pulled in front of the patrol car and then slammed on the brakes, causing the trooper to crash into her, according to authorities.

The woman tried to flee the scene, so the trooper followed, crossing into Monroe County. A Dundee police officer and a Monroe County deputy deployed stop sticks and deflated the fleeing car’s tires, forcing her to pull over, police said.

She was taken into custody without further incident and lodged at the Lenawee County Jail. She is facing multiple charges.

Officials said the car had been reported stolen out of Jackson County earlier in the day.