Michigan State Police want help identifying 2 in Grand Traverse County off-road vehicle crash

Michigan State Police released this photo of the occupants of the side-by-side.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. – A dirt bike rider in Grand Traverse County was hospitalized and police are searching for the driver of the off-road vehicle that struck them.

A Michigan State Police trooper was dispatched to an off-road vehicle crash at 9:19 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, in the area of Bunker Hill Road and Williamsburg Road in Whitewater Township.

Several dirt bike riders were traveling westbound in a group. As they came over a hill, the first rider narrowly avoided a side-by-side traveling eastbound over the same hill. The second ride was struck head-on by the side-by-side.

The injured rider was transported by fellow riders to Williamsburg Road where EMS was able to meet them and transport him to Munson Medical Center.

Michigan State Police are working to identify the man and woman who were operating the side-by-side. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post at 231-938-0714 or the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.