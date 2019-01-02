$2,500 reward offered in fatal Detroit hit-and-run of man in wheelchair struck by conversion van

DETROIT - Detroit police are offering a reward in the search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man who was crossing the street in a wheelchair on the city's east side.

Jerry Rugley was crossing Connor Street at Mack Avenue in his wheelchair at 5 a.m. Dec. 20 when he was struck by a van, according to authorities.

Police said the van was a white Chevrolet conversion van with a raised top and a stripe down the side.

The van fled the scene south on Connor Street, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. All callers can remain anonymous.

The picture above shows a van similar to the one suspected in the hit-and-run crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

