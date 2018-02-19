3 men charged in home invasions targeted against Asian business owners across Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men were charged in series of home invasions targeted against Asian business owners in Oakland County dating back four years.

Police identified a pattern in home invasions across Oakland County whose victims were Asian business owners and believed the suspects were conducting extensive reconnaissance.

Alban and Andi Mustafa were taken into custody Feb. 14 after officers allegedly saw them breaking into a home in Farmington Hills.

Search warrants resulted in the recovery of stolen items that were taken from previous home invasions.

Alban and Andi Mustafa were both charged with second-degree home invasion, conspiracy, possession of breaking and entering tools and obtaining personal identification information.

A third man, Sotiraq Lako, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Authorities believe the men are responsible for home invasions in West Bloomfield Township, Novi, Farmington Hills, White Lake, Canton, Northville Township and Birmingham. Detectives are also investigating related home invasions in Livingston and Macomb counties.

Several police departments will be pursuing additional charges of continuing a criminal enterprise, conspiracy and racketeering, first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion and receiving and concealing of firearms.

