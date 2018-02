DETROIT - The 36th District Court in Detroit is closed Friday as a snow storm hits the region.

However, felony arraignments on new arrests will still be conducted at the 36th District Court, a court spokeswoman said.

FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning: 6 to 9 inches of snow expected across SE Michigan

Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court also is closed Friday due to snow.

