Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court is closed Friday as snow storm hits Detroit

DETROIT - Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court is closed Friday as a snow storm hits Detroit.

FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning: 6 to 9 inches of snow expected across SE Michigan

About Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan

The Third Judicial Circuit is the largest circuit court in Michigan, with 58 judges and three operating divisions. The Third Circuit Court has jurisdiction over Civil, Criminal, and Family matters arising in the County of Wayne. The National Center for State Courts has cited the Third Circuit Court as one of the model urban courts in the United States for case flow management and the timely disposition of the Court's docket. Overall administrative responsibility for the operations of the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan rests with the Chief Judge and the Executive Court Administrator, under the direction of the State Court Administrator's Office and the Michigan Supreme Court.

