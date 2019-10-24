Bar owner fatally shoots attempted robber at Woodward Bistro in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The owner of a new Highland Park restaurant and bar fatally shot an attempted robber early Thursday.

The owner of Woodward Bistro was doing a cash count just after midnight because it wasn't busy, and the bar was closing early.

Police said a patron, a 33-year-old Highland Park man, pulled out a rusty old .357 revolver from a wool sock and pointed it at the owner.

"(He) pointed it at the store, restaurant owner, demanding money, stating this was a robbery. The owner turned over the money and the deceased turned the gun on one of the other employees there," said Detective Brian Menge.

The man turned toward a bartender who had a cellphone he wanted, police said.

"At that point, he was distracted," Menge said. "The owner of this restaurant was a licensed CPL holder, and he turned around and pulled his weapon out and fired and shot at this gentleman and was deceased on the scene."

The owner fired multiple shots, and a bullet grazed an employee's side. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said they believe the owner acted in self-defense, and he was not arrested after he was questioned.

Police said there is video of the robber drinking at the bar prior to the incident. They are going over that video to make sure it matches the story they've been given.

