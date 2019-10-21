News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

By Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

Man shot and killed in popular Roseville bar bathroom

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man from Harrison Township was found fatally shot at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the bathroom of Dooley's bar in Roseville, near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.

Witnesses reported that a 21-year-old man from Clinton Township and the victim were arguing in the bathroom of the bar.  

Police said the argument escalated into a physical altercation and the Clinton Township man shot the victim.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warming up Sunday

It feels more like spring time with T-shirt weather for families going to and from services or fall activities like enjoying the fall colors, navigating corn mazes or picking apples or pumpkins.

4 fast facts

  • The Detroit Red Wings 2019-20 preseason and regular season schedules has been released. Read more.

  • The tentative agreement between the United Auto Workers and General Motors is getting mixed reviews from union members. Learn more.

  • Two people were shot and one was stabbed multiple times after a fight in Detroit that happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday. Read more.

  • Thousands came to Detroit to participate in the annual Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon, which attracts people from around the region and country. Learn more.

