ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

Man shot and killed in popular Roseville bar bathroom

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man from Harrison Township was found fatally shot at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the bathroom of Dooley's bar in Roseville, near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.

Witnesses reported that a 21-year-old man from Clinton Township and the victim were arguing in the bathroom of the bar.

Police said the argument escalated into a physical altercation and the Clinton Township man shot the victim.

