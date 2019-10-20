ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

Inkster family demands changes after dying father listed as 'John Doe' at hospital

The family said if the Dearborn Beaumont Hospital had handled things differently, they might have been able to say goodbye to their father.

James White was in a car crash Aug. 20. His four children told Local 4 he was taken to Dearborn Beaumont Hospital, but when they went to check on him, hospital staff said he wasn't there.

The family said he had several documents confirming his identity and there was no reason he should have been misidentified.

