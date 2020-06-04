Defenders investigate individuals infiltrating protests to cause chaos, violence

DETROIT – The Local 4 Defenders have continued to ask the Detroit Police Department about what they’ve learned about individuals infiltrating peaceful protests to cause chaos.

Police chief James Craig called them “outsiders and criminals,” but hasn’t offered details about who they are and what they are trying to accomplish.

In the middle of the Detroit protest, one Metro Detroit mother saw others coordinating on walkie-talkies and carrying backpacks full of bricks. She and others stepped in to stop them, but chaos broke out.

“Not a lot of people know this, they are very organized. They have walkie-talkies, they try to blend in," Aly said. “I started noticing bricks in the backpacks.”

She is not used to protests but she confronted them. Others did too.

“Nobody knows who they are,” Aly said.

Local 4 Defenders have repeatedly asked the Detroit police what they know.

“I am not going to talk about my evidence," Craig said. "I don’t know how many ways I can say it. I am not going to talk about my intelligence.”

Aly and others say they won’t let anyone come to mess with the main message.

“Michigan, we are a family," Aly said. "We are going to call it out.”