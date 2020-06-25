Interfaith group presents proposal for criminal justice to Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. – For so many of the people who’ve taken to the streets and spoken up about racial inequality -- the ultimate goal is a more fair criminal justice system.

A group of community leaders came forward Thursday to show their vision of what they believe that change should look like.

The Interfaith Coalition For Criminal Justice Reform presented its policy change recommendations to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature.

They are calling for the removal of military equipment and tactics from the police force, the end of facial recognition technology, redirecting police funding if a department is found to have used excessive force and more.

The actions of an officer in Minneapolis that took the life of George Floyd ignited the call for change.

The Interfaith Coalition For Criminal Justice Reform is calling on Whitmer to use executive orders to make quick changes, and tell lawmakers to pass laws that show Michigan is serious about criminal justice reform.

