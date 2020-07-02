New reward offered in fatal shooting of 4-year-old on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Nathaniel Townsend Jr. was killed last month when someone shot inside his home. His family came forward, pleading for help in a case that’s gone cold.

Unable to get a word out, Marlisha Roby cried, as she thought about her 4-year old son Nathaniel ‘Messiah’ Townsend Jr, “I just want to say. I want justice for my son. He was only 4 years old. He didn’t deserve none of this. He was too jolly, he didn’t get a chance to live his life.”

Just those simple facts alone, brought Roby into tears again, " Please is there anybody out there who knows anything?” said Roby.

She said, her little son was shot and killed on May 21st, 2020 around 12:52 in the morning. Police said someone drove by the home on Birwood on Detroit’s Westside. They fired several bullets inside, the house. Nathaniel was there with his family, when he was hit.

“Y’all don’t know what it feels like to see a 4-year old boy with a hole in his chest the size of a bottle cap?” said Nathaniel Townsend, little Nate’s father.

“He didn’t even made it to Kindergarten. He just started school in September. The only thing he liked doing was dance, be with his family, play outside. Whoever did this, y’all some cowards. Y’all are some cowards. I hope you rot in Hell. Your whole family. I hope I be there to spit on your grave and I know that’s harsh but I hope that,” said Roby.

There’s a $2,500 reward in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.