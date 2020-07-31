80ºF

Defenders

Video captures fatal encounter between Detroit police officer, man with sword

Man was urged to get mental health help earlier this month, sources say

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Police Department, Officer Involved Shooting, DPD, Crime, Local News, Sword, Knives, Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Grand River Avenue

DETROIT – Dramatic video of a violent incident between Detroit police and a man with a sword provided insight into Thursday’s deadly confrontation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit police chief says man ‘swinging knives wildly’ in an intersection was shot, killed by an officer

It was the fourth officer-involved shooting in the city this month.

Shocking video of the encounter was posted on the Facebook page Metro Detroit News.

The video captures a Detroit police officer repeatedly tell a man dressed like a ninja to drop his sword.

“Drop it,” the officer shouts. “Drop the sword.”

The incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday near Grand River Avenue and Meyers Road on Detroit’s west side.

The officer can be seen in the video taking steps back as the man armed with a sword continues to step forward.

At one point, the man can be seen throwing something at the officer. At a press conference Thursday night, Detroit police chief James Craig said it was a dagger and it struck the officer just below his eye.

Authorities said they tried to use a TASER on the man, but he was wearing a thick vest and the electroshock weapon had no visible effect on him.

Officers said there was a concern the man was trying to get his hands on weapons inside a Detroit police cruiser.

Craig said his officers were forced to open fire, killing the man.

You can watch James Craig’s full press conference here.

Local 4 Defenders learned the man was 28-year-old Darrien Walker. Sources said police had contact with Walker on July 4 when they were called to a location on reports of a barricaded gunman. The situation ended peacefully and sources said the court was petitioned to get Walker immediate mental health help.

Police said the suspect had two daggers and a sword.
Police said the suspect had two daggers and a sword. (WDIV)
Police said the suspect had two daggers and a sword.
Police said the suspect had two daggers and a sword. (WDIV)

READ: More Detroit news coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: