Warren police share disturbing details about murders of woman, 6-year-old linked to Detroit car fire

WARREN, Mich. – Police revealed disturbing details about the murder of a 6-year-old boy and his father’s girlfriend inside a Warren home after the father’s body was found inside a burning car in Detroit.

Officials said Tai’raz Moore and his father’s girlfriend were found dead Thursday morning at a home on Oits Avenue near Nine Mile and Dequindre roads in Warren.

Tai’raz Moore (WDIV)

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer spoke about the case Friday, saying he wants federal officials to get involved.

Dwyer confirmed Tai’raz was led down to the basement of the home with his father’s girlfriend. Both were shot execution style, according to authorities.

The body of Tai’rez’s father had been found 11 miles away inside a burning car on Detroit’s east side, police said. After he was identified, Detroit police asked Warren officers to go to the home to notify the man’s family.

That’s when Warren police discovered the bodies of Tai’rez and the father’s girlfriend, according to officials.

Detroit and Warren police have also brought in the FBI to help with the investigation. They believe more than one person is involved in this case.

“The execution-style killing of a 6-year-old boy is truly evil, unthinkable and senseless, and shows no regard for life,” Dwyer said. “Only monsters or God-less creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old and execute a child.”

Tai-rez’s grandmother started a GoFundMe page, saying her grandson “was a vibrant little boy who loved to tease and laugh. He will be dearly missed. Our hearts are broken and souls empty without him.”

Detectives are spanning out to try to learn more about the case and identify possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

