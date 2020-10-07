Mother of Warren double murder victim desperate for answers

WARREN, Mich. – The mother of a victim involved in a double murder in Warren is desperate for answers about why her daughter was killed.

Warren and Detroit police departments, as well as the FBI, are teaming up to investigate the murders of a 28-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy. Their deaths were linked to a body found in a burning car in Detroit.

Officials said Tai’raz Moore and his father’s girlfriend, Isis Rimson, were found dead Thursday morning at a home on Oits Avenue near Nine Mile and Dequindre roads in Warren.

Tai’raz Moore (WDIV)

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed Tai’raz and Rimson were led down to the basement of the home. Both were shot execution style, according to authorities.

Dwyer has called the crime “evil” and “senseless,” but so far, police haven’t been able to determine who killed the victims.

As Rimson’s mother deals with the grim task of laying her daughter’s to rest, she spoke with the Local 4 Defenders.

“My baby,” Derlanda Farmer said. “That was my baby girl. She had a daughter.”

Farmer said when she viewed Rimson’s remains, she learned shocking information about what was done to her daughter by the killers. She said that’s information only the killers know, and she’s holding onto it for now.

“Let’s make her life matter, please,” Farmer said.

Detroit rapper Trick Trick put up $6,000 in reward money to help catch the killers. Detroit Pastor Welton Smith matched that donation on Wednesday.

“Trick Trick -- he can’t do it by himself,” Smith said. “The church and community can come together.”

Click here to visit Farmer’s fundraiser.

Double murder linked to Detroit car fire

The body of Tai’rez’s father had been found 11 miles away inside a burning car on Detroit’s east side, police said. After he was identified, Detroit police asked Warren officers to go to the home to notify the man’s family.

That’s when Warren police discovered the bodies at the Warren home, according to officials.

“The execution-style killing of a 6-year-old boy is truly evil, unthinkable and senseless, and shows no regard for life,” Dwyer said. “Only monsters or God-less creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old and execute a child.”

Tai-rez’s grandmother started a GoFundMe page, saying her grandson “was a vibrant little boy who loved to tease and laugh. He will be dearly missed. Our hearts are broken and souls empty without him.”

Detectives are spanning out to try to learn more about the case and identify possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Previous stories: