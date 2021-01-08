FBI, Michigan federal prosecutor seek tips in deadly siege on US Capitol Building

DETROIT – Multiple Michigan residents have been taken into custody after Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building with more arrests likely to come.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said if they crossed state lines with intent to riot, they will be charged.

He said people who left Michigan and crossed state lines to attend President Trump’s rally did not commit any crimes, but there is an intense focus on people from Michigan who were involved in the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building.

The FBI has been receiving many tips from residents who are scared and want to help. Nearly everyone who went into the Capitol Building was caught on camera and authorities are looking to identify them.

“If you think about the U.S. Capitol, there are cameras all over the place,” Schneider said. “Some took video committing crimes. Thank you very much. Very helpful.”

The very real charges that some will face are destruction of property valued over $1000, a 10-year felony; sedition or inciting a riot; possessing pipe bombs and more.

Detroit police chief James Craig said his department is aware of local people who may have been involved, but for now, this is a federal investigation. That doesn’t mean the Detroit police aren’t looking for threats here.

“Here we are in Detroit with no known threat, but we are poised to respond,” Craig said. “That’s planning.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI.

