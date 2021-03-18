2 Metro Detroit men arrested in connection with deadly attack on US Capitol

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two more Michigan men were charged Thursday after photos and other evidence showed they were at the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said Robert “Bobby” Schornak and Daniel Herendeen -- both from Macomb County -- traveled to Washington in support of President Donald Trump and got inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

A Roseville mother had a feeling when the FBI raided a home on Commonwealth Street she knew why. Her gut told her it was to go after someone involved in the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building.

“I knew it. I knew it was the insurrection,” she said. “I knew right away. The FBI is not taking this lightly and they are looking for people who were there.

Schornak was arrested, as was Herendeen -- a Chesterfield Township resident.

How did the FBI track the men down? They said a friend of Herendeen tipped them off and they found Facebook Messenger plans were made by both men.

Both made it easy for investigators to verify. Heredeen posted photos of what he said he would take to D.C. and the FBI said both men took photos and selfies while they were illegally inside the Capitol Building and also allegedly commented on Facebook that they were there.

